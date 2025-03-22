A horrifying incident has emerged from Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, where BJP leader Yogesh Rohilla shot his wife and three children using his licensed pistol. The tragic attack resulted in the deaths of all three children, while his wife remains in critical condition. Following the shooting, police swiftly responded and apprehended Rohilla. Authorities are investigating the motive behind the crime and have secured the crime scene for further examination. The injured wife has been rushed to a hospital for urgent medical care. The shocking case has sent shockwaves through the local community, and police officials are expected to release more details as the investigation progresses. Saharanpur: Man Stands and Dances on Seat of Moving Bike, Police Take Action After Video Goes Viral.

BJP Leader Yogesh Rohilla Shoots Wife, 3 Children; Kids Dead

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)