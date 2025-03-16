A shocking attack took place at Bhu Lakshmimma Temple in Telangana’s Saidabad area on Thursday evening, where an unidentified man threw acid at a temple accountant before fleeing. The victim, engaged in his routine work, was suddenly doused with the acid, causing distress. CCTV footage captured the attack, showing the assailant leaving the premises immediately. Temple staff and devotees rushed to assist the accountant, who was taken to a nearby hospital for medical examination. Authorities are yet to determine the nature of the chemical. Police have launched an investigation, reviewing CCTV footage to identify the suspect. Officials suspect personal enmity or financial disputes as possible motives. Further details will emerge as the probe continues. Pitbull Attack Caught on Camera in Noida: Dog Attacks Shelter Home Worker, Leaving Him Critically Injured; Disturbing Video Surfaces .

Temple Employee Attacked with Chemical Powder in Telangana

🚨 News is pouring in from the Bhulakshmi Mata Temple in Saidabad, where a man was seen pouring acid on a temple official during the evening Hawan that was being held on the occasion of Holi. Hyderabad is rapidly turning into a hotspot of targeted attacks on Hindu temples! pic.twitter.com/nlHo3jD61D — Mrinal Rai (@MrinalRai15) March 14, 2025

