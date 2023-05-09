As per Mumbai police, a lookout notice has been issued against Goldy Brar for allegedly sending threatening e-mail to kill superstar Salman Khan in March this year. Reportedly, the e-mail mentioned that the gangster wanted to talk to the actor in person. Salman Khan Death Threat: Mumbai Police Apprehends Man from Rajasthan For Sending Threat Email.

Lookout notice has been issued against a man accused of sending an email threatening to kill actor Salman Khan in the name of Goldie Brar in the month of March: Mumbai Police — ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2023

