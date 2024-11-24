A ruckus broke out during the survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal after a stone pelting incident on Sunday, November 24. The Uttar Pradesh Police forces resorted to lathi charge and tear gas to control the crowd. Areas around the Shahi Jama Masjid in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal remained tense as thousands congregated at the 16th-century shrine amid tight security. "A survey is being conducted in Sambhal on the orders of the court. Some anti-social elements have pelted stones. Police and senior officers are present on the spot. The situation is under control, the police will identify the stone pelters and take appropriate legal action," DGP Prashant Kumar. Gulab Devi Takes Hammer in Hand, Demolishes Own Shop Under Anti-Encroachment Drive in UP’s Sambhal To Set Example (Watch Videos).

Survey Team Reaches Shahi Jama Masjid

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: A survey team reached Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal to conduct a survey of the mosque amid heavy police deployment. Following a petition filed by senior advocate Vishnu Shanker Jain in the court of the civil judge at Sambhal claiming the mosque of being a…

Stone Pelting Disrupts Shahi Jama Masjid Survey

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Police appeal to locals in Sambhal to stop pelting stones when a survey team reached Shahi Jama Masjid there to conduct a survey of the mosque.

Legal Actions Will Be Taken, Says Top Cop

On the stone pelting incident in Sambhal, DGP UP Prashant Kumar says "A survey is being conducted in Sambhal on the orders of the court. Some anti-social elements have pelted stones. Police and senior officers are present on the spot. The situation is under control, the police…

