A ruckus broke out during the survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal after a stone pelting incident on Sunday, November 24. The Uttar Pradesh Police forces resorted to lathi charge and tear gas to control the crowd. Areas around the Shahi Jama Masjid in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal remained tense as thousands congregated at the 16th-century shrine amid tight security. "A survey is being conducted in Sambhal on the orders of the court. Some anti-social elements have pelted stones. Police and senior officers are present on the spot. The situation is under control, the police will identify the stone pelters and take appropriate legal action," DGP Prashant Kumar. Gulab Devi Takes Hammer in Hand, Demolishes Own Shop Under Anti-Encroachment Drive in UP’s Sambhal To Set Example (Watch Videos).

Survey Team Reaches Shahi Jama Masjid

Stone Pelting Disrupts Shahi Jama Masjid Survey

Legal Actions Will Be Taken, Says Top Cop

