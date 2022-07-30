Sanket Sargar's family said they are happy that the athlete won a silver medal for the country despite an elbow injury at the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022. The 21-year old was seen with his arm in a sling during the medal ceremony. This marked India's first silver medal in this year's games. He finished behind Aniq Mohammad of Malaysia who pipped him by just one kilo to claim the gold medal.

Sangli, Maharashtra | "We're very happy that he has won a silver medal for the country despite an elbow injury," says sister and father of Weightlifter Sanket Sargar Sanket Sargar won a silver medal in Men's 55 kg weightlifting in #CommonwealthGames2022pic.twitter.com/KdXVJw0hay — ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2022

