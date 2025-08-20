The Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR) on Tuesday announced it will issue a show-cause notice to the Centre for the Study of Developing Societies (CSDS) after Lokniti co-director and noted psephologist Sanjay Kumar wrongly claimed large voter number discrepancies across four Maharashtra constituencies. Kumar’s now-deleted X post alleged dramatic shifts between the 2024 Lok Sabha and Assembly polls in Nashik West, Hingna, Ramtek, and Devlali, before he retracted and apologised, blaming a “data misreading.” ICSSR, which termed the episode “data manipulation” and a violation of its Grant-in-Aid rules, said CSDS attempted to undermine the Election Commission’s credibility. The council stressed that it holds the Constitution in the “highest esteem” and praised the ECI’s role in ensuring free and fair polls. The controversy gained political traction as opposition leaders amplified Kumar’s figures, citing them as proof of alleged electoral roll discrepancies in Maharashtra. ‘Vote Fraud’ Row: Opposition Parties Likely to Bring Impeachment Motion Notice Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar Over ‘Vote Chori’ Allegations, Say Sources.

ICSSR Slams CSDS

Sanjay Kumar Apologises for Error

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)