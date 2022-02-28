Sanjay Pandey has been appointed as Mumbai Police Commissioner. Former Director General of Police Sanjay Pandey has been appointed to replace Hemant Nagarale, who was earlier the Commissioner of Police in Mumbai.

See Tweet:

Sanjay Pandey has been appointed as new Mumbai Commissioner of Police; outgoing Mumbai CP Hemant Nagrale transferred: Maharashtra Govt pic.twitter.com/fg3Qp4NsUq — ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2022

