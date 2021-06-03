Sanjiv Kohli is expected to take up the assignment shortly.

Sanjiv Kohli, presently High Commissioner of India to the United Republic of Tanzania, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Serbia. He is expected to take up the assignment shortly: Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) pic.twitter.com/X0xWQ2cDiC — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2021

