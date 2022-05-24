A beggar from Madhya Pradesh has bought a moped worth Rs 90,000 as a gift for his wife. Santosh Sahu, from Amarwara village in Chhindwara, recently bought a moped for his wife, Munni. He collected the money over the last four years to buy the vehicle for his wife. Sahu, who is a person with disabilities whose legs don't move, begs for alms along with Munni. He used to sit in a tricycle that Munni would push forward. Munni would often fall ill as she pushed the tricycle for long hours. Thus, Sahu decided to buy a moped for her.

#WATCH A beggar, Santosh Kumar Sahu buys a moped motorcycle worth Rs 90,000 for his wife Munni in Chhindwara, MP Earlier, we had a tricycle. After my wife complained of backache, I got this vehicle for Rs 90,000. We can now go to Seoni, Itarsi, Bhopal, Indore, he says. pic.twitter.com/a72vKheSAB — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) May 24, 2022

