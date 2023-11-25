In a significant development, Delhi's Saket Court has sentenced life imprisonment to all four accused in the 2008 murder case of journalist Soumya Vishwanathan. The verdict comes over a decade after Vishwanathan was shot dead in her car in Vasant Kunj on September 30, 2008, while returning home from work. The court's decision marks a pivotal moment in seeking justice for the tragic killing of the TV journalist. Soumya Vishwanathan Murder Case: Delhi Court Convicts TV Journalist's Killers.

Life Sentences for All Four in Soumya Vishwanathan Murder Case

