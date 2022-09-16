The Supreme Court on Friday adjourned till September 26 a petition from Goa's Curlies restaurant against a demolition order of the National Green Tribunal. The court extended its interim order on the stay against demolition till the next hearing. The action against the restaurant was initiated after its owner failed to get any respite from the National Green Tribunal (NGT) against a 2016 demolition order of Goa Coastal Zone Management Authority (GCZMA).Phogat was found partying at the nightclub hours before her death. Later, her two associates and Curlies' co-owner Edwin Nunes were arrested in the case.

SC adjourns till Sept 26 Curlies restaurant's plea against NGT order & extends its interim order on stay against demolition till next hearing. Goa Coastal Zone Mgmt Authority files affidavit opposing owner Linet Nunes' plea; states,Curlies violated Coastal Regulation Zone norms pic.twitter.com/B9ZIYdjS8P — ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2022

