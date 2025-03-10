An Air India flight from Mumbai to New York (AI119) was forced to return mid-air on Monday, March 10, due to a potential security threat detected during the journey. According to an Air India spokesperson, the necessary safety protocols were followed, and the flight returned to Mumbai to ensure the security of all passengers and crew. The aircraft landed safely at 10:25 AM (local time) and is now undergoing mandatory security checks by the concerned agencies. Air India has assured full cooperation with authorities as investigations are underway. Further details regarding the nature of the security threat are yet to be disclosed. Air India Chicago-Delhi Flight AI126 Makes U-Turn After 10 Hours in Air Due To Clogged Toilets, Airline Cites Technical Issue for Return (Watch Video).

AI119 Mumbai-New York Flight Returns Mid-Air

Air India Spokesperson says, "A potential security threat was detected mid-flight on AI119 operating Mumbai-New York (JFK) today, 10 March 2025. After following the necessary protocols, the flight air-returned to Mumbai, in the interest of the safety and security of all on board.… pic.twitter.com/zqASWL4am5 — ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2025

