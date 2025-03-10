Passengers on Air India Flight AI126 from Chicago to Delhi endured a 10-hour journey to nowhere after the aircraft was forced to make a U-turn due to clogged toilets. The flight, which was over Greenland on March 5, had 11 out of 12 lavatories malfunction, leaving nearly 300 passengers with only one working toilet in business class. Upon landing in Chicago, all passengers disembarked safely and were provided accommodation. An Air India spokesperson confirmed that necessary arrangements have been made to ensure passenger comfort, including accommodation to minimize inconvenience. Air India has offered full refunds and complimentary rescheduling, though some passengers reported difficulties in rebooking. The airline is arranging alternative flights to transport affected travelers to their destination. Air India Flight Operating With Boeing 777–337 ER Aircraft Returns to Chicago Mid-Air Due to Clogged Lavatories.

Air India Chicago-Delhi Flight AI126 Makes U-Turn After 10 Hours in Air Due To Clogged Toilets

🔥🚨BREAKING: An Air India flight was forced to return on a 10 hour trip to Chicago Illinois because their toilets were clogged with poop leaving hundreds Indians trapped on a plane with no restroom. Air India Flight 126 was making its way over Greenland on March 5 when 11 out… pic.twitter.com/FhPfMBYgzU — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) March 9, 2025

Passengers Provided Accommodation

AI126, operating Chicago to Delhi on 6 March 2025, air-returned to Chicago due to a technical issue. Upon landing at Chicago, all passengers and crew disembarked normally and have been provided with accommodation to minimise inconvenience. Alternative arrangements are being made… — ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2025

