BJP leader Seema Patra was suspended by the party for thrashing and torturing a maid who was working at her house in Ranchi. Seema was a member of the national working committee of the BJP's women wing. Yesterday, a report of a tribal woman was brutally tortured, abused, and beaten with iron rods and belts by BJP leader Seema Patra in Jharkhand's Ranchi. The Victim was not able to stand on her own as she was even locked in a room, and was not even provided food and water.

Watch News Report Here:

