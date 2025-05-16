What began as a minor disagreement over a DJ song request escalated into a violent brawl at a wedding in Etawah, Uttar Pradesh. The clash erupted when one group’s demand to play a specific song was denied, leading to verbal abuse and then physical violence. Chairs were hurled, and the DJ setup was destroyed, causing financial losses to the guest house operator. A video of the incident has gone viral, prompting police to launch an investigation. Authorities arrived on the scene after receiving a call and brought the situation under control. Officials confirmed that video footage is being verified, and statements are being recorded to identify and apprehend those involved in the chaos. Haridwar: Wedding Called Off As Brawl Erupts After Groom’s Friends Make Obscene Remarks About Bride’s Female Relatives; 10 Injured (Watch Video).

Brawl at UP Wedding

प्रकरण के संबंध में प्रभारी निरीक्षक थाना बकेवर को अवगत कराया गया है । — ETAWAH POLICE (@etawahpolice) May 15, 2025

