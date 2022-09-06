Heavy downpour in silicon city on September 5 has left Several areas waterlogged. A few employees of the IT companies were seen using tractors amid the water-logged streets of Bengaluru in order to reach their offices in the Yemular area on time. Such visuals were never seen before, people in a metropolitan city are back to the village lifestyle.

Watch video:

Several employees of IT companies were forced to use tractors to reach their offices in the Yemalur area of Bengaluru, Karnataka amid waterlogging due to heavy rains on Monday, September 5. https://t.co/BBijYrf4Y8 — ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)