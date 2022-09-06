Bengaluru will experience heavy rainfall till September as the IMD has issued a yellow warning in the city. Continuous rains have caused waterlogged roads and inundation in the city, throwing life out of gear. The flood-like situation has forced residents to commute via tractor and JCB to reach their workplaces as vehicles cannot move through knee-deep water. Employees of IT companies were forced to use tractors to reach their offices in the Yemalur area owing to waterlogged roads. Bengaluru Rains: IT Employees Forced to Take Tractors to Reach Office Amid Waterlogging in Yemalur, See Pics.

Watch Video:

Bengaluru Scenes:

