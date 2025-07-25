Congress MP Shashi Tharoor hosted a mango party in Delhi, which saw leaders from different parties, including the BJP, in attendance. BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain shared a video on Instagram, saying he met many well-known people from politics, media, and other fields at the event. "Today in Delhi, at the 'Mango Feast' hosted by former Union Minister and Hon’ble MP, my friend Mr. Shashi Tharoor, I had the opportunity to meet distinguished individuals from politics, media, and other fields," Hussain captioned the video.

Shashi Tharoor Hosts ‘Aam Ki Daawat’ Party

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahnawaz Hussain (@shahnawazbjp)

