On Tuesday, Congress President poll in-charge Madhusudan Mistry said that Shashi Tharoor's representative informed that Tharoor will file his nomination on September 30 at 11 am. The news of Tharoor's nomination comes amid a crisis on Rajasthan as MLAs supporting CM Ashok Gehlot have revolted against his wish to run for the party's Presidential Election.

Shashi Tharoor To File Nomination on September 30

Shashi Tharoor's representative informed he will file nomination on September 30 at 11 am: Cong's prez poll in-charge Madhusudan Mistry — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 27, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)