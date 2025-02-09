Delhi CM Atishi celebrated her victory from Kalkaji Assembly constituency with a roadshow and dance, despite AAP’s massive defeat in the Delhi elections 2025. Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal strongly criticised her, calling it a “shameless display.” Maliwal questioned Atishi’s celebrations, highlighting that AAP’s key leaders, including Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia, lost their seats. Atishi retained Kalkaji by defeating BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri with a margin of 3,521 votes, securing 52,154 votes against his 48,633. Maliwal remarked, “What is she celebrating? Her party’s loss?” The video of Atishi’s celebration sparked debate amid AAP’s electoral setback. Atishi Dances, Celebrates Victory From Kalkaji Assembly Seat With Supporters Amid AAP's Debacle in Delhi Elections 2025 (Watch Video).

Atishi Dances To Celebrate Her Victory

#WATCH | #DelhiElectionResults | AAP winning candidate from Kalkaji Vidhan Sabha and outgoing CM Atishi dances and celebrates her victory with the supporters and party workers. pic.twitter.com/nGbItW5nM7 — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2025

Swati Maliwal Reacts

#WATCH | Delhi | On AAP winning candidate from Kalkaji Vidhan Sabha and outgoing CM Atishi's roadshow, Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal says, "Atishi should be ashamed. Her party has suffered a huge defeat... All their main leaders have lost. Yet, she did a roadshow to celebrate her… pic.twitter.com/wSKKt2oU1s — ANI (@ANI) February 9, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)