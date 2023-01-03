In the latest development, the Delhi hit-and-run case victim's friend Nidhi said that the woman was in an 'inebriated' state and insisted on riding the two-wheeler. She also alleged that the accused knew that the girl was under the vehicle but they dragged her. "After the car hit us, I fell to one side. My friend got stuck underneath the car. The men in the car knew the woman was stuck under their car. I didn't inform police, went home," she added. Delhi Hit-and-Run Case: Post-Mortem Report Reveals Victim Died Due to Shock and Injury To Head.

Delhi Hit-and-Run Case:

She (deceased woman) was in drunken state but insisted on driving two-wheeler. After car hit us, I fell to one side while my friend got stuck under the car. Men in car knew she was stuck under their car. I didn't inform police, went home:Nidhi eyewitness & deceased woman's friend pic.twitter.com/qUi6EhV36i — ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)