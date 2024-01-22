The Supreme Court on Monday, January 22 issued notice to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in response to a petition filed by Uddhav Thackeray's faction of Shiv Sena. The petition challenges the order of the Maharashtra Speaker Rahul Narwekar, who dismissed disqualification pleas against MLAs belonging to Eknath Shinde's faction. Notices were also issued to Shinde camp MLAs in the same regard. Shiv Sena MLA Disqualification Case: Supreme Court Grants Maharashtra Speaker Rahul Narwekar Final Opportunity to Set Realistic Time Schedule for Deciding Pleas.

Shiv Sena Disqualification Row:

Supreme Court issues notice to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and other MLAs of his group on a petition of Uddhav Thackeray faction of Shiv Sena challenging the order of Maharashtra Speaker on the dismissal of disqualification pleas against Chief Minister Eknath Shinde… pic.twitter.com/7T1gjTVYHq — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

