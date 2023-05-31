A young man in Pune climbed on side wall of Sancheti Bridge in search of "justice" on Tuesday. He demanded action be taken against Junnar's Tehsildar. Imitating the character of Veeru from Bollywood hit Sholay, the man staged a protest and vowed to risk his life to get justice. Despite the difficult scenario, the fire department managed to rescue the protester from the side wall, receiving plaudits from the crowd. Watch the video of the dramatic incident below. TMC Approaches NHRC, Files Case Against Delhi Police for 'manhandling' Protesting Women Wrestlers.

Sholay-Style Protest in Pune:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)