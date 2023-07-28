In a dramatic incident in Bengaluru, a senior citizen blocked Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's car to bring attention to the parking difficulties his family had been enduring. The encounter, captured on video, shows the CM assuring the elderly man that he will personally address the issue. Congress spokesperson Sanket Yenagi took to Twitter and expressed regret for the inconvenience caused and offered an apology on behalf of the party. Bengaluru Traffic Update: Traffic Police Issues Advisory for Diversion Due to Swearing-In Ceremony of New Cabinet Ministers at Raj Bhavan; Check Details.

Senior Citizen Blocks Karnataka CM's Car

High drama unfolds in Karnataka after a senior citizen blocks CM Siddaramaiah's car to apprise him of parking woes his family had been facing. CM assures the man to look into the matter. News18's @Aksharadm6 with details "We regret the inconvenience caused and seek an apology… pic.twitter.com/ga313j83Vi — News18 (@CNNnews18) July 28, 2023

