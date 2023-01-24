Tata Trusts, one of India’s oldest public charitable foundations, named Siddharth Sharma as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) on Tuesday. Apart from Sharma, Aparna Uppaluri has been appointed as Chief Operating Officer (COO). The Tata Trusts, in a statement, said that their appointment will be in effect from April 1, 2023. Tata Motors Confirms Delisting From New York Stock Exchange, Termination of ADS Programme.

Siddharth Sharma Named as Tata Trusts CEO:

The Trustees of Tata Trusts have appointed Siddharth Sharma as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Trusts and Aparna Uppaluri as the Chief Operating Officer (COO). Their appointment will be in effect from 1st April 2023: Tata Trusts pic.twitter.com/bWbfONZUeg — ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)