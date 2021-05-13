West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday visited the post-poll violence-affected areas in Coochbehar. "The situation is far more worrying than I thought. It’s a matter of concern for you, me, and everyone that the elections held in 4 states & one union territory but why there are violent incidents in West Bengal only," he said.

The situation is far more worrying than I thought. It’s a matter of concern for you, me, and everyone that the elections held in 4 states & one union territory but why there are violent incidents in West Bengal only: West Bengal Governor — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)