In a shocking incident, six children were rescued from 'brothel' allegedly run by BJP's Meghalaya vice-president Bernard N Marak in Tura, said West Garo Hills SP Vivekanand Singh. In addition to this, Police conducted raid at Bernard Marak’s Farm House at Edenbari in the outskirt of Tura on Friday evening and seized more than 1000 litres of illegal liquor.

