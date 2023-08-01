In a shocking incident in Kottayam, Kerala, a lorry overturned after the driver spotted a snake near the gear lever while changing it, resulting in the driver losing control of the vehicle and hitting a nearby post. The incident caused the lorry to turn over, and the snake fell out during the accident. A video captured the scene, showing the overturned lorry blocking a road as localities and authorities arrived at the spot to assess the situation. The driver sustained minor injuries in the accident. Kerala Road Accident: KSRTC Bus Collides With Car, Rams in To Church Wall in Pathanamthitta (Watch Video).

Lorry Overturns in Kerala After Driver Spots Snake

