In a solemn ceremony, CRPF personnel conducted the last rites of K9 Rolo, a two-year-old Belgian Shepherd from the elite canine unit, who died after being attacked by a swarm of bees during a major anti-Naxal operation in the Korgotalu hills on the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border. The 21-day joint offensive by CRPF and Chhattisgarh Police ended on May 11, with 31 Maoists killed and 18 troopers injured. Rolo, deployed to detect explosives, was the only fatality among the forces. She suffered nearly 200 bee stings on April 27 and died from anaphylactic shock despite her handlers’ efforts to protect her. Her sacrifice was honored by the battalion in Sukma with full respect, highlighting the risks faced even by canine heroes in conflict zones. Vasai: Pet Dog Dies From Trauma After Witnessing Owners Hit by Speeding Car During Night Walk in Maharashtra’s Yashwant Smart City, Probe Underway.

CRPF Conducts Last Rites for K9 Rolo After Fatal Bee Attack

#WATCH | CRPF personnel conduct last rites of K9 Rolo of 228 Bn in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh. The 2-year-old Rolo was declared dead on 27 April 2025, with the cause of death being anaphylactic shock following 200 bee stings. Rolo and her handler were attacked by a swarm of… pic.twitter.com/qepVCLmcz9 — ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2025

