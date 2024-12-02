Vasai, December 2: A pet dog tragically died from trauma after witnessing its owners being struck by a speeding car during a late-night walk in Vasai, Maharashtra. The incident took place on November 25 around 11:30 PM in Yashwant Smart City. Kartik Gor and Riddhi Pandya were walking their Labrador, Raja, when a speeding WagonR hit them from behind, trapping the couple under the vehicle. While the couple sustained severe injuries, their pet dog, who initially limped away from the crash site, later succumbed to its injuries.

The accident, which was captured on CCTV, shows the couple being struck by the speeding car and pinned under it as bystanders rushed to their aid. According to an India Today report, the accused driver, Santosh Shinde, reportedly took the injured couple to a nearby hospital after the crash. Kartik sustained a ligament tear in his right leg and a spinal injury, while Riddhi suffered a fractured rib and an injury to her right hand. Despite the injuries, the driver did not attempt to flee the scene. Mumbai: Stray Dog Dies After Being Hit and Dragged Under Car in Antop Hill, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

However, the couple's pet dog, Raja, could not survive the trauma and later succumbed to his injuries. Kartik shared that Raja had been deeply affected by the incident and stopped eating while they were in the hospital. The dog passed away on November 28, three days after the accident. The loss of their pet has been devastating for the couple, who had been walking Raja for years before this unfortunate tragedy. Jalgaon Hit-and-Run Case: Woman Flung Into Air After Speeding Car Hits Her While Crossing Road in Maharashtra, Horrifying Video Surfaces.

Following the incident, an FIR was registered two days later against Shinde for rash driving and endangerment to life under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sahita and the Motor Vehicles Act. A senior police official confirmed that an investigation is underway. Kartik has called for action against the accused, demanding justice for the harm caused to both the couple and their beloved pet.

