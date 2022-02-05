Social activist Anna Hazare on Saturday wrote a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray against his government's decision to allow sale of wine in supermarkets and walk-in shops. Hazare, in the letter, warned the Maharashtra government to go on infinite strike against the decision. Earlier in January this year, the state government permitted all supermarkets and walk-in stores to sell wine manufactured in the state as part of its new wine policy.

Tweet By ANI:

