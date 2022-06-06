Lieutenant Governor of Jammu & Kashmir Manoj Sinha on Monday said that some elements on the other side are attempting to create instability, they can't digest the robust economy and tourism in Jammu and Kashmir, reported ANI. Administration and security forces are preparing to their full capacity, Sinha added.

Check Tweet:

Some elements on the other side are attempting to create instability, they can't digest the robust economy & tourism here: Manoj Sinha, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu & Kashmir pic.twitter.com/CBUzLb2rI4 — ANI (@ANI) June 6, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)