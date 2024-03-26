Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk ended his 21-day hunger strike on Tuesday. Wangchuk had launched "Climate Fast for "21 days (extendable till death)" on March 6. While ending his hunger strike on Tuesday, he insisted that his fight would continue. Sonam Wangchuk Urges People To Spread Word About ClimateFast in Ladakh, Says 'Mainstream Indian Media Cares More About Seema Haider' (Watch Video).

Sonam Wangchuk Ends 21-Day Hunger Strike

#WATCH | Sonam Wangchuk, an engineer turned educational reformist called off his hunger strike today in Leh, Ladakh. The hunger strike was for the statehood of Ladakh and the protection of the fragile Himalayan ecology. pic.twitter.com/TDjt2LUrIn — ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)