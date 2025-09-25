Activist Sonam Wangchuk suffered a significant blow on Thursday as the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) cancelled the FCRA registration of his institute, the Himalayan Institute of Alternative Learning (HIAL), citing multiple violations under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA), 2010. The move comes in the wake of a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into alleged FCRA violations by the Wangchuk-led organisation. The development follows violent protests in Ladakh that claimed four lives, heightening scrutiny on HIAL’s operations. Authorities cited irregularities in the institute’s handling of foreign contributions as the basis for revoking its registration, further intensifying legal and administrative challenges for the prominent activist. Ladakh Statehood Protest: Central Government Blames Activist Sonam Wangchuk for Triggering Violence.

Sonam Wangchuk’s NGO’s FCRA Registration Cancelled Amid CBI Probe

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has revoked the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) licence of Sonam Wangchuk’s organisation, the Himalayan Institute of Alternative Learning (HIAL), citing alleged violations of the law: Government sources — ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2025

