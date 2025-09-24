The ongoing Ladakh statehood stir in Leh turned violent on Wednesday, resulting in five deaths in police action, with the central government blaming activist Sonam Wangchuk for misleading protesters. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said Wangchuk, the most prominent face of the agitation since 2019-20, was “misleading the people through provocative mention of Arab Spring-style protest and references to Gen Z protests in Nepal.” Wangchuk condemned the violence and ended his hunger strike in disgust. The MHA noted Wangchuk began his strike on September 10 demanding statehood and inclusion of Ladakh in the Sixth Schedule. “It is well known that Government of India has been actively engaged with Apex Body Leh and Kargil Democratic Alliance,” the statement said, highlighting dialogue that increased tribal reservations from 45% to 84%, granted 1/3 women representation in hill councils, and recognized Bhoti and Purgi as official languages. However, the ministry alleged that “certain politically motivated individuals were not happy with the progress” and sought to sabotage talks. Wangchuk and youth leaders opposed the next formal meeting being set for October 6, saying it was “too far” for those already on hunger strike. Ladakh Statehood Demand: Sonam Wangchuk Appeals for Peace After BJP Office Set on Fire, Multiple Vehicles Torched As Protests Turn Violent in Leh (Watch Videos).

Ladakh Protest Turns Violent, Centre Blames Sonam Wangchuk

Ministry of Home Affairs releases a press note on Leh protest, it reads, "A hunger strike was started by Sh Sonam Wangchuk on 10-09-2025 stating the demand of 6th schedule and statehood for Ladakh. It is well known that Government of India has been actively engaged with Apex Body… pic.twitter.com/90OPe85sLy — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 24, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (X Account of PTI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)