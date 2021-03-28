Delhi Police Arrest Robbers Who Formed Gang After Watching The Movie 'Special 26':

Delhi Police arrested a gang of robbers who formed the gang after watching the movie 'Special 26' to target call centres. 3 laptops, one i-pad, one DLSR camera, 3 luxury watches, robbed clothes and vehicle used in the commission of crime recovered: Delhi Police pic.twitter.com/FWipdbT5S5 — ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2021

