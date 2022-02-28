The Indian low-cost airline SpiceJet on Monday said that it will going to operate a special evacuation flight to Budapest and Hungary to evacuate Indian nationals stranded in Ukraine and bring them home.

Earlier in a day, Government of India decided to send Union ministers Hardeep Puri, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Kiren Rijiju and V K Singh to Ukraine's neighbouring countries to coordinate the evacuation of Indians students from the borders of Ukraine.

SpiceJet will operate a special evacuation flight to Budapest, Hungary to evacuate Indian nationals stranded in Ukraine and bring them home.#RussiaUkraineConflict pic.twitter.com/AhbmZQJvEt — ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2022

