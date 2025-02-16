A tragic stampede-like situation at New Delhi Railway Station claimed the lives of 15 people, including three children, while 10 others sustained injuries, according to the Chief Casualty Medical Officer at LNJP Hospital. The incident caused widespread panic, leading to a rush for medical aid. Authorities have deployed emergency response teams, and hospitals are on high alert to treat the injured. Officials are investigating the cause of the chaos, while Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has assured continuous monitoring and relief efforts at the site. Stampede-Like Situation at New Delhi Railway Station: 15 People Injured in Incident, 4 Fire Tenders Rushed To Spot (Watch Video).

Stampede-Like Situation at New Delhi Railway Station

15 people, including 3 children, lost their lives; 10 others are injured in the incident that occurred at New Delhi railway station: Chief Casualty Medical Officer, LNJP hospital — ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2025

