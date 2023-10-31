Amid the concerns raised over Apple's 'state-sponsored attack' message to certain Opposition members in India, Union Minister for Communications, Electronics & Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw has assured a thorough investigation into the matter. Stating, "The government is concerned about this issue, and it will go to the bottom of it," he emphasised the advisory's global scope, noting that Apple issued similar warnings in 150 countries. Vaishnaw also criticised the opposition, labelling them as "compulsive critics" and highlighting the government's commitment to national development. 'State-Sponsored Attack' Warning on iPhone: Priyanka Chaturvedi Writes to PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Demands Probe Into Allege 'Targeting' of Her Mobile Phone.

IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Addresses 'State-Sponsored Attack' Concerns

#WATCH | On Apple's 'state-sponsored attack' message to some Opposition members, Union Minister for Communications, Electronics & Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw says, "The government is concerned about this issue and it will go to the bottom of it. There are some… pic.twitter.com/32B3DYYheX — ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2023

