A tragic incident occurred in Tirupati district when a young man was found hanging inside a bus near Erpedu. According to reports, the conductor of the bus noticed the body hanging from a hanger at the back seat of the bus as it neared the Erpedu area. The conductor immediately alerted the police about the incident. At the time, three passengers were aboard the bus. The Renigunta police have registered a case and begun an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the young man's death. The identity of the deceased has yet to be revealed. Kota Suicide: JEE Student Jumps off Sixth Floor of His Hostel in Rajasthan, Dies.

Young Man Found Hanging from Hanger Near Erpedu on Bus in Tirupati District

ఆర్టీసీ బస్సులో ఉరేసుకుని ఓ యువకుడు మృతిచెందాడు. ఈ ఘటన తిరుపతి జిల్లాలో చోటుచేసుకుంది. బస్సు ఏర్పేడు సమీపంలోకి వచ్చినప్పుడు ఈ ఘటన జరిగినట్లు సమాచారం. రేణిగుంట వద్ద కండక్టర్‌ దీన్ని గుర్తించారు. బస్సులో చివరి సీటు వద్ద ఉన్న హ్యాంగర్‌కు ఉరేసుకుని చనిపోయినట్లు గమనించి పోలీసులకు… pic.twitter.com/232FFvdw2I — ChotaNews (@ChotaNewsTelugu) November 24, 2024

