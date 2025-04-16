In a tragic incident from Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad district, a man identified as Kuldeep Tyagi fatally shot his wife Neeshu Tyagi before taking his own life. The double tragedy unfolded at their residence, leaving the local community in shock. Police recovered a suicide note from the scene in which Kuldeep claimed he was suffering from cancer but had not informed his family. He reportedly wrote that he did not want his treatment to become a financial burden on his loved ones, which led him to take this extreme step. Ghaziabad Horror: Street Vendor Molests Minor Girl, Touches Her Private Parts; Arrested After Disturbing Video Goes Viral.

Man Diagnosed With Cancer Shoots Wife, Dies by Suicide

