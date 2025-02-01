Local train services in Mumbai are likely to be affected on Sunday, February 2, as the Railways have announced a mega block on Western and Central Lines. As per the notification, there will be a four-hour mega block on the Up and Down fast lines of the Central Railway. The mega block will be from 11:30 AM to 3:30 PM between Matunga and Mulund stations. Similarly, there will be a four-hour Jumbo mega block on Wester Railway to carry out maintenance work on tracks, overhead, and signalling equipment. The jumbo block will be from 9:30 AM to 1:30 PM between Jogeshwari and Kandivali stations. No block has been announced for Harbour, Transharbor and Uran lines. Mumbai: Central Railway Announces Special Traffic and Power Block for Reconstruction of Carnac ROB Between CSMT and Masjid Stations; Check Date, Timings and Other Details.

Mega Block in Mumbai on Sunday, February 2

