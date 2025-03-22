Mumbai’s suburban train services will be affected on Sunday, March 23, 2025, due to a Mega Block for engineering and maintenance works across Central, Harbour, and Western Lines. On the Central Line, Matunga-Mulund UP and DOWN slow lines will be affected from 11:30 AM to 3:30 PM. Trains will be diverted via fast lines, with delays of approximately 15 minutes. On the Harbour Line, services between Kurla and Vashi will remain suspended from 11:10 AM to 4:10 PM. Trains from CSMT to Panvel/Belapur/Vashi and vice versa will be cancelled, though special services will run between CSMT-Kurla and Kurla-Panvel/Vashi. These blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety. Passengers are advised to plan accordingly and cooperate with the Railway Administration during this period. Mumbai Local Train Delayed by 23 Minutes Following Stray Dog Gets Electrocuted After Climbing Train Roof at CSMT Station (Watch Video).

Sunday Mega Block on March 23

