Congress leader Sunil Jakhar on Saturday announced his resignation from the party during a Facebook live. Hours before going Live on social media, Jakhar removed 'Congress' from his Twitter handle, thereby indicating his future course of action.

Check tweet:

Former Punjab Cong Chief Sunil Jhakhar quits the Congress. In an emotional Facebook video, he announced his decision and vented his ire against Navjot Singh Sidhu and Ambika Soni @sunilkjakhar @INCIndia @RahulGandhi @sherryontopp @priyankagandhi — Neha Khanna (@nehakhanna_07) May 14, 2022

