The Supreme Court of India dismisses a petition seeking cancellation of offline exams for Class X and XII to be conducted by all state boards, CBSE, ICSE and National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS). The court argues that these kinds of petitions are misleading and giving false hope to students.

Check Tweet:

