The Supreme Court of India on Monday, August 22 terminated the Committee of Administrators (CoA) to manage the affairs of the All India Football Federation (AIFF). The Narendra Modi government has filed an application in the SC on August 21 seeking an end to the mandate of CoA as demanded by the FIFA

Supreme Court terminates the CoA set up to manage AIFF. SC says it is passing the order to facilitate revocation of suspension of AIFF by FIFA and holding of Under-17 FIFA World Cup in India as well as allowing participation of teams from India in international events. pic.twitter.com/NEs6DPrGrt — ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2022

