A massive fire broke out in Gujarat's Surat today, June 24. According to the news agency IANS, the blaze erupted at Hare Krishna Paper Mill in Tadkeshwar GIDC. Soon after the incident came to light, firefighting teams from Sumilon and Torrent Power arrived at the scene. While dousing operations are underway, the cause of the fire is yet unknown. Gujarat Fire: Blaze Erupts Near Surat International Airport Runway, Flights Diverted; No Casualties or Property Damage Reported.

Massive Fire Breaks Out in Surat

Surat, Gujarat: A major fire broke out at Hare Krishna Paper Mill in Tadkeshwar GIDC. Firefighting teams from Sumilon and Torrent Power arrived at the scene. The cause of the fire is yet unknown pic.twitter.com/MgHyla9LYF — IANS (@ians_india) June 24, 2025

