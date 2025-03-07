Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a touching gesture during his visit to Surat by signing a painting created by a specially abled artist Manoj. The artwork depicted PM Modi bowing before Lord Ram and the Ram Temple, symbolizing devotion and reverence. Impressed by Manoj’s talent, the Prime Minister invited him backstage, where he personally appreciated his artistic skills. Along with his signature, PM Modi also penned a heartfelt message, acknowledging the dedication and creativity behind the painting. The moment was met with admiration, as the video of the interaction quickly gained traction on social media. Many praised PM Modi’s warm gesture towards the artist, highlighting his encouragement of artistic expression and inclusivity. Surat: Man Breaks Into Tears As Narendra Modi Signs Autograph on His Painting of PM With His Mother, Video Goes Viral.

PM Narendra Modi Signs Painting of Ram Temple by Specially-Abled Artist Manoj

Surat, Gujarat: PM Narendra Modi signed a painting by specially-abled artist Manoj, depicting him bowing to Lord Ram and the Ram Temple. PM Modi invited Manoj backstage, praised his talent, and wrote a heartfelt message pic.twitter.com/H6yoMKVUig — IANS (@ians_india) March 7, 2025

