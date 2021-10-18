As part of the Swarnim Vijay Varsh celebrations, The Suryakiran Aerobatic Team of the Indian Air Force (IAF) did a low flypast over Mumbai’s Gateway of India. The IAF’s Suryakiran Aerobatic Team is doing flypasts at various places in the country to commemorate 50 years of India’s victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war, which led to the formation of Bangladesh.

Here Are Video And Images:

