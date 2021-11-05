North Delhi Municipal Corporation has opened a pet dog park in Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar. Swings and other equipment have been installed for dogs in the park. An MCD official said that "the park opens from 9 am to 5 pm. It has been a week since it opened. So far we've received 15 visitors, more visitors will come as they get to know about it." A local, who visited the park with her dog said that she came to know about the park yesterday and further added that her dog is very active in the new environment and the government should come up with more such parks.

Swings & other equipment have been installed for dogs. Details of dogs coming & leaving from here are noted down. Park opens from 9 am to 5 pm. It has been a week since it opened. So far we've received 15 visitors, more visitors will come as they get to know about it: Umesh, MCD pic.twitter.com/9olHfwyOGe — ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2021

